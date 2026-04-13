As it happened: Cyclone Vaianu leaves roads closed, evacuees still out of homes

Source: Radio New Zealand

The clean-up has begun after severe weather brought on by Cyclone Vaianu hammered much of the North Island at the weekend.

All weather warnings and watches have been lifted for the Bay of Plenty, while the state of local emergency for Tauranga has been lifted.

Vaianu has tracked away from the mainland, after causing power cuts, flooding and road closures across the east coast of the North Island.

The weather system brought 220mm of rain to Coromandel and wind gusts of 126 km/h were recorded at Māhia.

In the central North Island almost 3000 properties remained without power about noon on Monday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northern Taranaki, Waitomo, Taumarunui, and Taupō west of the lake.

Read the liveblog below to see how the day unfolded:

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand