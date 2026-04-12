Rewilding project bringing sharks back to archipelago

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Raja Ampat in Southwest Papua province, Indonesia, is akin to a tropical Fiordland, conservationist Mark Erdmann says.

The bio diverse archipelago comprising over 1500 small islands is a stunning part of the world, he says.

“They’re just these beautiful karst uplifted coral reefs, a perfect palette of blues and greens and aquamarines spread all around, and just jaw-dropping, and still with very intact forests, so it’s God’s country,” the New Zealand based coral reef ecologist says.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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