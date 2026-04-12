Live: UFC 327 – Carlos Ulberg v Jiri Prochazka

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand’s own Carlos ‘Black Jag’ Ulberg will clash inside the cage with Jiri ‘Czech Samurai’ Prochazka for the UFC light-heavyweight strap in Miami, after champion Alex Pereira relinquished his title to move to heavyweight.

Prochazka brings one of the wildest, most unorthodox and chaotic striking styles in the game, while Ulberg uses a methodical, calculated approach to dismantle opponents.

These elements will combine to create a violent reaction in the Octagon and only one man will emerge with gold.

Main card starts 1pm NZT.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand