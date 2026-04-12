Firefighters battling restaurant fire at luxury golf course north of Auckland

By
MIL OSI
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0
6

Source: Radio New Zealand

The fire was throughout the building and the roof. (File photo) Pretoria Gordon / RNZ

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a luxury golf course north of Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said multiple calls about the fire came in just after 10am on Sunday about a fire at a restaurant at the Te Arai Links golf course.

The fire had spread throughout the building and its roof, the spokesperson said.

Multiple fire crews were working at the scene.

No injuries had been reported.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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