Ryan Wood makes history as Toyota’s first Supercars race winner

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

Wellington driver Ryan Wood has claimed a breakthrough win at the Taupō 400 Supercars – Toyota’s first Supercars race winner.

After claiming Toyota’s first pole position earlier in the day, Wood dominated most of the 60 laps in Race 9.

Wood nearly came unstuck when he lost his lead to team-mate Chaz Mostert in the final pit stop sequence on Lap 43 but quickly recovered.

With eight laps to go Wood edged ahead of Mostert and never looked back. Broc Feeney came second and Mostert third, to round out the podium.

Australian driver Brodie Kostecki won saturday’s first race to extend his Supercars Championship lead.

Wood is fifth in the overall standings, and fellow Kiwi Matthew Payne is third after finishing 5th in both of saturday’s races.

Supercar organisers cancelled Sunday’s race day, with Cyclone Vaianu making its way toward the North Island. Race 10 of the Supercars Championship has been added to the opening day of next week’s Christchurch Super 440.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand