LUX CHIN UP: The Free and Easy Fix for Text Neck Syndrome

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2026 – Modern beauty has a new enemy, and it’s right in our hands: the mobile phone. Endless scrolling keeps us hooked, but it also keeps our heads down. With content so addictive, one ends up spending hours slouching. So, all that main character power and energy vanish—replaced by slumping and hunching. Over time, posture slips, presence shrinks, and bold beauty follows. “Text neck” isn’t just a physical issue; it’s quietly changing how we carry ourselves.

LUX, the iconic global beauty brand, knows true radiance is about how you show up. That effortless “it girl” energy starts with posture. That’s why the brand is launching LUX Chin Up—a digital tool designed to tackle “Text Neck” and help women keep their heads high and their bold beauty even higher. It’s the perfect modern solution for the modern beauty problem.

“LUX always inspires women to boost their presence and own their beauty power,” said Gaurav Datta, Global Brand VP. “Our phones are amazing for self-expression, but there’s a catch. While they elevate our digital selves, they often shrink our real-world presence. That constant downward scroll quietly chips away at posture, poise, and bold beauty. With ‘Chin Up,’ we’re offering a simple way for women to realign, lift up, and step back into their power.”

LUX has a brilliantly simple, tech-forward solution. Forget complicated downloads or wearable tech. LUX Chin Up is a smart web page that taps into your phone’s own motion sensors. When used with the split-screen option, it stays on screen as a small tab, reminding you of the right angle to be maintained while you doomscroll.

The Sweet Spot: The tool encourages you to keep your screen at an optimal

90-degree angle.

The tool encourages you to keep your screen at an optimal 90-degree angle. The Gentle Nudge: If you start to slouch and the angle drops (and with it your head), the sensor detects it and the screen blinks, prompting you to raise your phone and go chin up.

If you start to slouch and the angle drops (and with it your head), the sensor detects it and the screen blinks, prompting you to raise your phone and go chin up. The Reset: Straighten up, bring your phone back up and carry on scrolling with boldness.

LUX believes this can be an essential modern-day beauty ritual that extends beyond the shower to solve a modern-day problem. By habituating women to hold the right posture, LUX is naturally lifting their chins, opening their posture, and instantly restoring that vibrant, room-commanding presence. It’s a small shift that brings Main Character Beauty to life, on screen and off.

Make LUX Chin Up a habit, try it for a week and improve your posture. Visit lux.com/chinup

Hashtag: #LUXChinUp #LUX

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.