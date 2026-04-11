Hurricanes underline title credentials with big win over the Blues

Source: Radio New Zealand

Judah Plester

The Hurricanes have announced their Super Rugby Pacific title credentials with a dominant 42-19 win over the Blues in a highly anticipated top of the table clash in Wellington.

Leading 21-12 at half-time, the Hurricanes extended their lead in the 47th minute when Asafo Aumua powered over on the back of a strong rolling maul.

The Blues received an opening when Fehi Fineanganofo was given a yellow card for a high tackle on Mason Tupaea and they took immediate advantage when Malachi Wrampling surged over to score under the sticks in the 54th.

But the Hurricanes remained patient on attack and put in repeated efforts throughout the match.

That patience was rewarded in the 65th minute when they worked through 16 phases, before Ruben Love’s grubber was deflected into the arms of Callum Harkin, who slipped through to score to the left of the posts.

Warner Dearns and Cameron Roigard were stand-outs for the Hurricanes.

Roigard made a number of threatening runs and capitalised in the 70th minute when he was driven over to score the sealer. Dearns was lethal in picking off several lineouts, which thwarted the Blues’ attempts to get back into the match.

The Hurricanes have been in blistering form of late, putting half centuries on the Highlanders and Reds in consecutive weeks.

The Hurricanes head to Hamilton for a Round 10 encounter against the Chiefs next Saturday night.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand