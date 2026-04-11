Ben Lister called up by Black Caps to replace injured Clarke

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

Northern Districts allrounder Kristian Clarke has been ruled out of the Black Caps’ white-ball tour of Bangladesh, replaced by Auckland pace bowler Ben Lister.

Left-armer Lister, 30, could make his first international appearance in more than two years after his late recall, having previously played a burst of 15 white-ball matches in 2023-24.

Clarke was forced out after suffering a laceration to the webbing of his right hand while attempting a catch for New Zealand A in their second one-day match against Sri Lanka A earlier this week.

Lister, who is also part of the New Zealand A one-day squad in Sri Lanka, will join the Black Caps in Bangladesh on Sunday ahead of the ODI series which begins in Mirpur on Friday.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Ben Sears will miss the three-match ODI series but be available for the subsequent three T20s after being signed as a late replacement for Pakistan Super League side Rawalpindiz.

Sears impressed for his new side on Saturday morning, taking 3-41 off four overs in a losing cause against Quetta Gladiators.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand