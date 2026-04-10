Whanganui residents nostalgic over demolition of much-loved landmark

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Robin Martin

Whanganui residents are preparing to farewell a much-loved local landmark before its demolition – Liffiton Castle .

The former villa-turned-mock-castle is a familiar site to travellers on the State Highway 3 link to Wellington – and has, for decades, been home to a series of restaurants.

Whanganui identity Neville Gorrie – famed for driving a London double-decker bus around town – was the castle’s most recent owner.

He offered RNZ a potted history.

“It was an old house built in about 1905 and they converted it into a mock castle,” he said. “They used the villa bit at the back and then they built a new bit on the front.

“It opened as an upmarket restaurant and then, later on, it was turned into a smorgasbord restaurant.”

In more recent times, it has housed an Indian restaurant – the Castle Bar and Eatery – but was most fondly remembered as the buffet-style Liffiton Castle Restaurant through the 80s and 90s.

“A lot of people say to me, ‘When I was a child, I went there and it was great’, and that sort of thing, but they hadn’t been here for a long time. They are sort of nostalgic about it being pulled down, but they weren’t going there as a restaurant, so it does have very fond memories for Whanganui of the past.”

Gorrie tried to describe the building.

“There’s the moat in the front and the stocks at the side, and the turrets on it, with the little holes at the side, where you could fire arrows or guns at your enemies.”

The exterior wasn’t its only notable feature.

Geoff Austin – who owned the Castle from 1984-2018 – fitted it out with historic memorabilia.

“Inside, it did have that English, perhaps if you like, regal look in places,” Gorrie said. “The windows in the front originally came out of St Mary’s Church here in Whanganui and there were some lights that came from the Royal Oak in Wellington.

“Considering it was a mock castle, they had spent a lot of money here originally and had done quite a good job of it, and people either seemed to love it or hate it. I was probably in the middle of the road there.”

Luke, who passed by during RNZ’s visit, was a fan.

“It’s a bit of a shame it’s coming down,” he said. “I remember going there when I was younger.

“It’s just the whole exclusivity of it just being here like a castle in Whanganui.

“It was kind of cool to see, especially when you were coming in from the highway.”

Luke thought it would be missed.

“Definitely, not by the younger guys, but definitely by the older people.”

On Victoria Ave, Linda had fond memories of the castle too.

“It’s quite sad really, because we took our children there for dinners as well, and it’s a bit of a Whanganui icon really. Yeah, quite sad.

“It was awesome. It was great, very unique.

“That’s the word, unique, but great food too.”

Paula was in two minds about it going.

“I remember going there over the years and the big statue, whatever it was, and all the artefacts in there. They were pretty amazing, but you know, change happens in life and you’ve just got to get used to changes, I guess.”

Jim appreciated the beer prices.

“You had good meals there, good basic meals, you know,” he said. “The beer wasn’t too bad in price, yeah, it was good.

“It was like medieval surroundings, but with a modern twist to it. It was pretty nice, it’s a shame to see it go.”

Howard was happy to see the castle demolished.

“I might’ve eaten there once a long time ago, but I don’t have many memories of it at all.

“It’s kind of an ugly building really, so yeah, I don’t mind.”

Turners Car Auctions has bought the castle and two adjoining properties, and plans to invest $4.5 million on the site, before opening for business in April 2027.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand