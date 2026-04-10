Waste services during Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Auckland Council

Saturday kerbside collections (due to Easter holiday)

Saturday’s collections are for areas that would usually be collected on Friday, due to the public holiday.

With windy conditions expected, please remember to bring your bins in as soon as they’ve been emptied.

Leaving bins out can lead to them being blown over, creating hazards on our streets, and making a mess in your neighbourhood.

Put your bins out as usual

Bring them back in promptly once collected

Let’s keep our streets safe and tidy.

Inner City Centre collections

Sunday morning collections are still going ahead as planned, but due to the approaching cyclone, and to ensure the safety of our crews, we’re asking inner-city residents to hold onto their rubbish, and recycling until the Monday morning collection — unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Strong winds can cause loose materials to become hazards on our streets and put people at risk.

If you do need to put your rubbish and recycling out:

Place them out as close to collection time as possible

Place in a secure location to ensure nothing can blow away

Thank you for helping keep our crews and communities safe.

Inorganic Collections for week of 13 April

Inorganic collections booked for Monday 13 April collection will be moved to Saturday 18 April.

The rest of the week will go ahead as scheduled.

For Aotea / Great Barrier Island residents only

Due to the severity of the cyclone, we need time to assess road conditions, debris, and any potential damage before collections can safely take place on Aotea/Great Barrier Island.

Next week’s rubbish and recycling collections on Aotea/Great Barrier Island will be pushed out by one day, like a public holiday schedule:

Monday collections → Tuesday 14 April

Tuesday collections → Wednesday 15 April

Strong winds can blow bins and crates over, causing mess and disruption on our roads. Please do not place rubbish or recycling out — keep items secured on your property until it is safe to put them out.

If wet weather continues, please hold onto your paper and cardboard. Wet paper and cardboard can’t be recycled, so it’s best to keep it dry and put it out at your next collection.

Thank you for your understanding while we prioritise safety for our crews and community.

MIL OSI