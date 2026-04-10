The ‘ridiculous and unpredictable’ Kiwi film hitting theatres

By
MIL OSI
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0
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Source: Radio New Zealand

A New Zealand shoestring budget film that’s got audiences gasping and laughing is touring 21 theatres around the country.

Comedy-horror The Weed Eaters, rated R13, debuted at the NZ International Film Festival last year to high praise, and has gone on to win best feature at SXSW Sydney last year.

The film’s premise is a strain of weed that is turning friends into accidental cannibals. But writer and actor Annabel Kean reassures viewers it’s not the same level of grossness as Peter Jackson’s Bad Taste.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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