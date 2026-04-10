Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes, Blues in top-of-table battle

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

Normality resumes.

After a shortened Easter round, we return to five weekend games, as we head into the second half of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Round nine sees the two top teams go to battle in Wellington, as the Hurricanes host the Blues in a serious test of title credentials.

Moana Pasifika have endured a miserable run lately and getting out of that hole won’t get easier, as they head down the highway to face the Chiefs in Rotorua. They have never beaten the Chiefs in eight attempts and aren’t likely to break that hoodoo.

The Highlanders kick the weekend off, when they meet ACT Brumbies, who have stumbled in recent weeks, but still sit in fourth spot.

Meanwhile, the champion Crusaders are in Brisbane to play the Reds, without their biggest strike weapon.

Selection notes

Regular Chiefs skipper Luke Jacobson is on the bench, with Tupou Vaa’i captaining the side and Reon Paul – nephew of former All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara – poised to make his debut from the bench.

Johnny McNicholl will play his first match of the year, starting at fullback for the Crusaders, while David Havili returns to lead the side from the midfield.

Veteran lock Jimmy Tupou will make his Moana Pasifika debut.

Steven Markham/ActionPress

Saula Ma’u will make his first Highlanders appearance since early in the 2025 NPC, as will Taine Robinson at fullback.

Finlay Christie is back in the No.9 jersey for the Blues.

Injury ward

Will Jordan sits out the week for the Crusaders with a tight calf, as will Codie Taylor, who has hurt is hamstring.

Tyrel Lomax’s ankle could keep him out of action for up to seven weeks at the Hurricanes, while Bailyn Sullivan will miss at least a month of action.

The Chiefs are still low on midfield stocks, with both Daniel Rona and Lalakai Foketi still out injured.

Wallace Sititi may be back next week, while no return date has been set for either Etene Nanai-Seturo or Emoni Narawa.

All Black quartet Dalton Papali’i, Stephen Perofeta, Hoskins Sotutu and Patrick Tuipulotu are all sidelined for the Blues.

The Highlanders will be without Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens for at least the next four rounds, with Tomás Lavanini expected back in a fortnight.

Moana Pasifika lock Allan Craig is still recovering from a head knock, while halfback Joel Lam has a quad contusion.

Key stats

The Chiefs have a perfect 8-0 record against Moana Pasifika.

Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale is on a six-game tryscoring streak.

Highlanders flanker TK Howden leads the competition’s tackle count with 107.

The Blues have won three of their last four at the ‘Cake Tin’.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport

Hurricanes wing Fehi Fineanganofo has scored consecutive hattricks, the first player to do so since Cheslin Kolbe in 2017.

The Crusaders have won 14 of their last 15 against the Reds.

Highlanders v Brumbies

Kickoff 7.05pm, Friday, 10 April

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (C), 2. Jack Taylor, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Oliver Haig, 5. Mitch Dunshea, 6. Te Kamaka Howden, 7. Veveni Lasaqa, 8. Nikora Broughton, 9. Nic Shearer, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai, (C), 13. Jonah Lowe, 14. Caleb Tangitau, 15. Taine Robinson

Bench: 16. Henry Bell, 17. Josh Bartlett, 18. Saula Ma’u, 19. Hugh Renton, 20. Sean Withy, 21. Adam Lennox, 22. Reesjan Pasitoa, 23. Taniela Tele’a

“The Brumbies are a class outfit and will test us across the field. These middle‑round games are important for every team, and we’re looking forward to the contest.” –

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph

Moana Pasifika v Chiefs

Kickoff 2.05pm, Saturday, 11 April

Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malakai Hala-Ngatai, 2. Millennium Sanerivi, 3. Paula Latu, 4. Tom Savage, 5. Veikoso Poloniati, 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c), 7. Niko Jones, 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Glen Vaihu, 12. Lalomilo Lalomilo, 13. Tevita Latu, 14. Solomon Alaimalo, 15. William Havili

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli, 17. Abraham Pole, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Jimmy Tupou (debut), 20. Semisi Paea, 21. Melani Matavao, 22. Patrick Pellegrini, 23. Tyler Pulini

“We really we had to take stock of where we’re at, learn from that, acknowledge it and look at now what can we control. I don’t know if the goalposts have shifted. Obviously, it’s just made it harder for us to achieve the goals we want and we’re in a spot that no-one wants to be.”

Moana Pasifika coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris, 2. Tyrone Thompson, 3. Reuben O’Neill, 4. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c), 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Simon Parker, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Kyren Taumoefolau, 12. Quinn Tupaea (vc), 13. Kyle Brown, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Liam Coombes-Fabling

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Jared Proffit, 18. Sione Ahio, 19. Fiti Sa, 20. Luke Jacobson (vc), 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Josh Jacomb, 23. Reon Paul (debut)

“It’s more about who we are able to pick than those that are being left out. The challenge is configuring a 23 that reflects the depth we have and yet remains extremely competitive.”

Chiefs coach Jonno Gibbes.

Hurricanes v Blues

Kickoff 7.05pm, Saturday, 11 April

Hnry Stadium, Wellington.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Hurricanes: 1.Xavier Numia, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Warner Dearns, 6. Devan Flanders, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (c), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Ruben Love, 11. Fehi Fineanganofo, 12. Jordie Barrett (c), 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Josh Moorby, 15. Callum Harkin

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu, 17. Siale Lauaki, 18. Tevita Mafileo, 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20. Brad Shields, 21. Brayden Iose, 22. Ereatara Enari, 23. Jone Rova

Masanori Udagawa / PHOTOSPORT

“We’re refreshed and re-energised from the bye. It’s a good challenge at this time of the year to get into another Kiwi derby.”

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw

Blues: 1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2. Bradley Slater, 3. Marcel Renata, 4. Josh Beehre, 5. Sam Darry (c), 6. Che Clark, 7. Anton Segner, 8. Malachi Wrampling, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Xavi Taele, 13. AJ Lam, 14. Codemeru Vai, 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. James Mullan, 17. Mason Tupaea, 18. Sam Matenga, 19. Tristyn Cook, 20. Torian Barnes, 21. Taufa Funaki, 22. Pita Ahki, 23. Payton Spencer

“It’s a top-of-the-table clash for that No.1 spot and that’s exactly the sort of challenge we want at this stage of the season.”

Blues coach Vern Cotter

Reds v Crusaders

Kickoff 9.35pm, Saturday, 11 April

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Crusaders: 1. George Bower, 2. George Bell, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Antonio Shalfoon, 5. Jamie Hannah, 6. Dom Gardiner, 7. Corey Kellow, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Taha Kemara, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 14. Chay Fihaki, 15. Johnny McNicholl

Bench: 16. Manumaua Letiu, 17. Finlay Brewis, 18. Seb Calder, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Johnny Lee, 21. Louie Chapman, 22. Rivez Reihana, 23. Dallas McLeod

“These next couple of weeks are massively important. We’ve got a really good plan. We’ve just got to get some results and keep building.”

Crusaders coach Rob Penney

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand