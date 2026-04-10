24-724/7 NewsMIL OSIAM-NCAsia PacificCTFDJFKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandPoliticsStatistics Price index methods – updates for the March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ methods paper By LiveNews Publisher - April 10, 2026 0 2 Source: Statistics New Zealand Price index methods – updates for the March 2026 quarter – methods paper 10 April 2026 This page summarises methodological updates for Stats NZ’s price indexes for the March 2026 quarter. Visit our website to read the full methods paper: Price index methods – updates for the March 2026 quarter For enquiries contact: Lucy Happé, info@stats.govt.nz” style=”color:#0F00F0;text-decoration:underline;”>info@stats.govt.nz, 04 931 4600 The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish. Ngā mihi, Publishing Stats NZ MIL OSI