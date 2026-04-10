New learning modules for hazardous substances in agriculture

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

10 April 2026

Free online learning to help agricultural businesses and workers safely use and manage hazardous substances at work.

We’ve developed free online learning modules to help agricultural businesses and workers understand how to safely use and manage hazardous substances. The modules explain the responsibilities businesses and workers have to keep themselves and others healthy and safe on farms and other worksites.

There are 10 short modules, taking about 60 minutes in total to complete. Topics include:

working safely with hazardous substances

understanding safety data sheets

creating a hazardous substances inventory

managing risks

emergency planning, and

involving workers.

People can complete all modules or just those most relevant to their work. No enrolment is required, and WorkSafe does not keep a record of completion.

These modules are designed for farm owners, managers, workers, and contractors in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. They complement our existing hazardous substances tools and guidance and can be used as a practical learning aid or as part of wider health and safety conversations at work.

View and complete the modules(external link)