Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Highlanders v ACT Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby action, as the Highlanders take on ACT Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

“The Brumbies are a class outfit and will test us across the field,” Highanders coach Jamie Joseph said. “We’re happy to be back at home and to have a few of our starters returning.

“These middle‑round games are important for every team and we’re looking forward to the contest.”

Kickoff is 7.05pm.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc), 2. Jack Taylor, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Oliver Haig, 5. Mitch Dunshea, 6. Te Kamaka Howden, 7. Veveni Lasaqa, 8. Nikora Broughton, 9. Nic Shearer, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc), 13. Jonah Lowe, 14. Caleb Tangitau, 15. Taine Robinson

Bench: 16. Henry Bell, 17. Josh Bartlett, 18. Saula Ma’u, 19. Hugh Renton, 20. Sean Withy, 21. Adam Lennox, 22. Reesjan Pasitoa, 23. Taniela Tele’a

Marty Melville/Photosport

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand