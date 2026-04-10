MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustraliaCTFDJFEducationFisheriesKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandSportSport and RecreationTransport Do peptides improve workout performance? By MIL OSI - April 10, 2026 0 4 Source: Radio New Zealand Peptides are widely marketed as a kind of “holy grail” for workout recovery and physical performance. You may have seen advertisements online claiming these supplements can significantly boost muscle growth, eliminate joint pain, and accelerate recovery times. As the prevalence of joint-related issues such as osteoarthritis rises, many people are also turning to these “nutraceuticals” in hope of finding a more natural alternative to traditional medications. Research into peptides for workouts provides a mixed but interesting picture. Unsplash – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand