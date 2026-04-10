Directors vying for top Cannes Festival prize revealed

Source: Radio New Zealand

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, Spain’s Pedro Almodovar and Russia’s Andrey Zvyagintsev will be among 21 directors vying for the coveted Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival next month, organisers said.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux revealed a list of films in the main competition, including three from Japan and three from Spain, while major Hollywood studios are set to be notable in their absence on the French Riviera.

Other frontrunners for the top prize will include Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the 2018 competition with Shoplifters , and former winner Cristian Mungiu from Romania, whose new film Fjord is set in Norway and stars Renate Reinsve.

Out of competition, there will be a surprising amount of football at the high temple of French cinema, with documentaries about legendary forward Eric Cantona and the England-Argentina 1986 World Cup match featuring a notorious handball from Diego Maradona.

American A-listers will be thin on the ground at the 79th edition of Cannes, although Woody Harrelson and Kristen Stewart are set to star in the Paris-set Full Phil by French director Quentin Dupieux.

“The United States will be represented. The studios a bit less,” Fremaux told a press conference in Paris.

Organisers had already announced that plane-mad US movie legend John Travolta will present his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach out of competition about a young boy’s journey in the “golden age of aviation”.

Fremaux noted the high number of historical films at Cannes this year, as well as movies that provide some escapism from the grim realities of current affairs.

“We realised that the Western world needs gentleness, songs, nature, and that the countries of the Global South, as people say… need security, need prosperity and need to provide care for children and families,” he added.

Filmmaker Park Chan‑wook will be head of the jury that will award the Palme d’Or, the most prestigious prize in the film industry after the Oscar for best film.

The director of Oldboy and No Other Choice most recently is the first South Korean to hold the position and replaces French acting legend Juliette Binoche who held the role last year.

European film festivals have recently found themselves drawn into the conflicts raging in the Middle East and Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in particular.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand