Burglars strike twice in a night in New Plymouth

Source: New Zealand Police

A late-night burglary attempt in New Plymouth ended with three young adults and one youth in custody after being caught by Police for unlawfully being in not just one, but two, buildings.

Around 12.30am on Tuesday 7 April Police were called to an abandoned building on Powderham Street following reports people had been seen and heard breaking glass inside.

Police officers attended the area, and three offenders were located by police inside the building.

One offender tried to run but was caught and alluded to being in the building next door earlier in the night. The four were arrested and taken into custody for being unlawfully inside the building.

Further inquiries undertaken at the commercial property next door revealed the building had been breached via the abandoned building, with the offenders gaining access to the store.

Alcohol to the value of around $500 was taken and several thousand dollars’ worth of damage was done to the commercial business.

This was a great result for Police. We’re glad to have apprehended those responsible in the act and potentially preventing further burglaries from occurring.

We will continue to send the message that this type of offending is not acceptable.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman appeared in New Plymouth District Court this week on charges of burglary and of being unlawfully in a building. They have been remanded on bail to reappear on 22 April.

A youth is expected to appear in Youth Court next week on the same charges, while an 18-year-old woman has been referred to Te Pae Oranga.

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Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI