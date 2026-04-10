Boil water notices in parts of New Plymouth lifted, others remain in place

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Plymouth District Council

A boil water notice for Bell Block and The Links near New Plymouth has been lifted.

The advisory was put in place on Thursday following a positive test for E. coli.

However, it remains in place for New Plymouth airport, where a water tanker will remain on site.

New Plymouth District Council said it tested water samples from eight sites throughout Bell Block and four sites at New Plymouth Airport yesterday, and all have come back clear.

“The boil water notice applies only on the airport side of the airport’s gates. It’s a precautionary measure while we continue testing for the next two days – if the samples continue to come back clear of E. coli, we’ll lift the notice there on Sunday evening,” New Plymouth District Council manager Three Waters Amy Quattlebaum said.

“This cautious approach is standard practice and allows time for further testing to ensure drinking water remains safe.

“Thank you to everyone in Bell Block and The Links for their patience during the precautionary boil water notice period.

“E. coli can be pretty nasty for vulnerable people and it was great to see locals sharing information and supporting each other yesterday while we gathered more information.”

The cause of the positive test is still under investigation.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand