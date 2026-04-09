When can I start taking my children running?

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Kids who exercise — running or otherwise — have a reduced risk of childhood obesity, improved heart health, better mental health and a greater chance of being active in adulthood, says Hunter Bennett, a senior lecturer in sport science at Adelaide University.

While there is no hard and fast rule about when kids can start jogging or running longer distances, Dr Bennett says there are some considerations to determine if they’re ready.

Movement in play-based running is more varied which allows for development of qualities like muscle strength, power, bone density and social skills, experts sa. (file image)

Unsplash / Getty Images

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