Son of The Chase host banned from driving

Source: Radio New Zealand

WIKTOR SZYMANOWICZ

The son of The Chase host Bradley Walsh has been banned from driving after breaking a temporary 50mph speed limit on a motorway.

Barney Walsh, 28, was caught driving 58mph on the M4 near Bristol on 27 October.

Walsh, who presents Gladiators with his father Bradley, previously pleaded guilty to one count of exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway.

Walsh’s lawyer Gwyn Lewis, told the BBC Walsh did not attend the hearing because of work commitments and said a disqualification was “inevitable” due to his client already having nine points on his licence.

“I’m not instructed to resist the disqualification and he has been told he is not to drive from last night,” Lewis added.

Alongside the ban, Walsh was also ordered to pay a fixed penalty notice of £72 (NZ$165), a surcharge of £28 (NZ$64) and prosecution costs of £85 (NZ$195).

In the UK, a minor speeding offence usually results in three penalty points. Motorists with 12 or more penalty points are typically banned from driving.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand