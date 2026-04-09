Sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale arrives with eerie timing

Source: Radio New Zealand
In the halls of Aunt Lydia’s premarital preparatory academy, young teens Agnes and Daisy will form a bond that will up-end their past, present and future.
That’s the premise of the new television series The Testaments, based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood‘s novel of the same name, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.
While The Handmaid’s Tale was about the totalitarian regime of Gilead, which stripped women of their rights during a global fertility crisis, the sequel focuses on the young women being groomed for marriage in Gilead at the elite preparatory school.