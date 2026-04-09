Sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale arrives with eerie timing

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

In the halls of Aunt Lydia’s premarital preparatory academy, young teens Agnes and Daisy will form a bond that will up-end their past, present and future.

That’s the premise of the new television series The Testaments, based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood‘s novel of the same name, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.

While The Handmaid’s Tale was about the totalitarian regime of Gilead, which stripped women of their rights during a global fertility crisis, the sequel focuses on the young women being groomed for marriage in Gilead at the elite preparatory school.

Shechinah Mpumlwana, Rowan Blanchard, Birva Pandya, Mattea Conforti, Chase Infiniti and Isolde Ardies in The Testaments.

Supplied / Disney+

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