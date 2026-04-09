Pharmac to fund two new combination treatments, and widen access to another, for people with a type of blood cancer

Source: PHARMAC

From 1 May 2026, people living with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) will be able to access two new funded treatment options, alongside wider access to another – changes that could mean fewer hospital visits and more time spent living their lives.

The decision includes:

funding venetoclax with ibrutinib and venetoclax with obinutuzumab as first treatment options

widening access to ibrutinib on its own as a second-line treatment

changing the access criteria so that people who have been self‑funding venetoclax or ibrutinib can switch to the funded combination treatment

“This decision gives people with CLL more options that can fit better around their lives,” says Pharmac’s Manager of Pharmaceutical Funding, Claire Pouwels. “For some people, that could mean fewer hospital visits and less time planning their lives around .”

Venetoclax, ibrutinib and obinutuzumab are already used to treat blood cancers, but these combinations are not currently funded together as a first treatment option for CLL. The medicines work in different and complementary ways to target CLL cells, and evidence suggests the combinations can help people achieve longer periods of remission while avoiding traditional chemotherapy for many people.

Importantly, venetoclax and ibrutinib are oral medicines that people can take at home, rather than needing regular hospital infusions.

“For many people, this can mean fewer hospital visits, less time spent at appointments, and more flexibility to fit treatment around everyday life,” says Pouwels. “For the health system, wider use of these combination treatments is expected to reduce pressure on infusion services, with an estimated 3,700 infusion hours saved each year.”

CLL is a slow‑growing blood cancer. While it can’t be cured, many people can live well for long periods with the right treatment. Pharmac estimates around 110 people each year will benefit from the new combination treatments, and around 30 people each year will benefit from widened access to ibrutinib.

The decision follows consultation with people with CLL, their families, clinicians, and consumer advocacy groups.

“Most people supported the decision,” says Pouwels. “People told us these options could mean more time living their lives and less time planning around treatment, travel, and hospital visits.

“aren’t suitable. This change wasn’t part of the original proposal.”

“While we weren’t able to make every change suggested, we listened carefully,” says Pouwels. “The feedback shaped this decision and will continue to inform our future work.”

MIL OSI