North Island authorities get ready for potentially life-threatening Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService

Authorities across the North Island are preparing for a potentially life-threatening storm that could cause flooding, power cuts, slips and road closures leaving communities cut off.

Cyclone Vaianu is currently forecast to reach Northland late on Saturday night then spread across the rest of the island – but the fast moving storm should clear on Monday, MetService said.

The agency was still working out which regions would bear the brunt of the weather, but it was “highly likely” that the current wind and rain watches would be upgraded to warnings, it said.

“The combination of damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal inundation makes this a multi-hazard, potentially life-threatening event.

“The locations of the most severe impacts associated with Cyclone Vaianu, such as power outages, falling trees, flooding, slips, road closures and isolated communities are highly dependent on the cyclone’s track.”

Warnings Update – TROPICAL CYCLONE VAIANU Strong Wind Watches for the North Island (Sat – Mon)

Heavy Rain Watches for the North Island (Sat – Sun) As clarity in the forecast increases, it is highly likely that Severe Weather Warnings for both severe… pic.twitter.com/AnhpOychsh — MetService NZ (@MetService) April 8, 2026

MetService urged people to keep an eye on the forecast.

Civil Defence, council officials, lifeline utilities and emergency services were closely monitoring the cyclone and preparing for its potential impact.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said people should make the most of having a couple of days’ warning to plan ahead.

She encouraged people to look out for whānau and neighbours, and stock up on supplies including enough food for a couple of days in case they were cut off.

There was “unease and worry” in the community, she said.

“I think we are all sleeping with one eye open the next 24 hours until we know which way this cyclone is going to come.”

Land in the region was already unstable, and State Highway 2 in the Waioweka Gorge south of Ōpōtiki was blocked off following a slip.

Further south, Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said the town was hoping for the best and preparing for the worst, which could including being “lone soldiers”, cut off from Gisborne to the north and the rest of Hawke’s Bay to the south.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council opened the Tukituki river mouth, Nūhaka river mouth and Waihoratuna lagoon mouth as a precaution, and was monitoring other river mouths including maintaining the Wairoa bar.

Tauranga City Council said it had set up a response team to assess the situation and carry out routine checks.

A spokesperson said it had been a challenging start to the year with multiple bouts of extreme weather, and people may be feeling unsettled.

Whakatāne District Council said it was closely monitoring Cyclone Vaianu and emergency response planning had been activated.

Whakatāne District local controller Nicholas Woodley said while there was still uncertainty around the cyclone’s exact path, the message was clear: prepare now.

Council crews were already responding to the effects of 24 hours of heavy rain including downed trees and surface flooding, he said.

“We are dealing with two things at once,” Woodley said in a statement.

“There’s the immediate impact of the current wet weather, and the need to plan ahead for what Cyclone Vaianu could bring on top of that. That combination increases the likelihood of impacts escalating quickly.”

Prepare a ‘no power plan’, lines company says

Lines company Powerco was putting extra crews on standby, said its head of network operations Mark Dunn.

“It’s important to remember though, that in severe weather events it takes time to reconnect all customers affected by outages.

“This is because it’s dangerous for our crews to climb poles in high winds so, for their safety, they may not be able to fix faults until the weather calms.”

Road closures and downed trees could also make it difficult for crews to reach and assess damaged equipment, he said.

For that reason, people should come up with their “no power plan”, said Dunn.

That included charging devices, having spare batteries and torches, a supply of emergency water, and topping up gas for barbecues or camp stoves.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand