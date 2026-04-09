Lower Hutt residents say road closed as police swarm area

Source: Radio New Zealand
Lower Hutt residents say a section of Malone Road is blocked off and there’s a police presence in the area.
They have told RNZ they heard sirens from about 8.30am on Thursday morning, and saw a number of police cars.
Police would not give any information at this stage.
They said they would issue a statement.
One resident said the road was shut from Bauchop Road to Riverside Drive.
He said a tent was set up earlier, but had since been taken down.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand