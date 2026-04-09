Last call on red tape: Alcohol Bill open for submissions

Source: New Zealand Government

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Improving Alcohol Regulation) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in Parliament last week and is now open for submissions at the Justice Select Committee, says Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.

“The Bill will cut red tape to support economic growth across the hospitality and events sector, restore fairness to the licensing regime, and create more choice and flexibility for local clubs.

“This is being done while retaining the core protections for public safety and reducing alcohol-related harm.

“It seems nearly every week I am hearing about a red tape issue in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act that holds New Zealanders back without having a clear harm-reduction justification.

“I’ve addressed many of these issues in my Bill, but I’ve heard more since introducing it – and I know there will be others I haven’t yet been made aware of.

“A recent example was a tourism company that was prevented from providing a complimentary glass of bubbles to a bride and groom after flying them up to a scenic lookout to get married.

“That’s the kind of low-risk situation where the law seems to miss the mark and where we should be open to sensible improvements.

“So I’m putting out a ‘last call’ on red tape that can be safely removed from the Act.

“I encourage New Zealanders to get involved in the submission process, especially those who have had to deal with the many complex, outdated, and often unnecessary rules in the current law.”

Key changes in the Bill include:

Limiting objections to licence applications or renewals to only those living or working in the same council area, or within 1 kilometre of the proposed licensed premises.

Giving licence applicants a right of reply to licensing objections to ensure a fairer process.

Preventing licence renewals from being declined solely because a local alcohol policy has changed.

Allowing clubs to apply for on-licences if they wish to serve the wider public.

Allowing certain restaurants with on-site retail areas to sell alcohol for customers to take home.

Streamlining special licence requirements to make it easier to host events.

Creating a permanent mechanism allowing licensed premises to open and serve alcohol outside licensed hours to televise major events such as the Rugby World Cup.

Exempting hairdressers and barbers from needing an on-licence to supply their customers a limited amount of alcohol such as a beer, glass of wine, or gin and tonic.

Extending cellar door tasting provisions beyond wineries so other producers such as breweries and distilleries can charge for tastings without needing an on-licence.

Allowing licensed premises to meet their legal obligations by stocking either low-alcohol or zero-alcohol drinks.

Clarifying responsibilities for rapid alcohol delivery services to ensure alcohol is not delivered to underage or intoxicated persons.

Submissions can be made to the Justice Committee on Parliament’s website and close on 14 May 2026.

MIL OSI