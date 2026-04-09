Jardine Matheson Holdings publishes Sustainability Report 2025, supporting TSR through long-term resilience and sustainability improvements

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2026 – Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (Jardines) has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, which outlines the Group’s approach to sustainability, progress towards its objectives and 2025 performance. The report can be found at sustainability.jardines.com/2025/.

Jardines embeds sustainability within its value creation strategy and applies a rigorous lens to investment and capital allocation decisions. There are clear sustainability expectations for our diverse portfolio of market‑leading businesses with the aim to build resilience and mitigate emerging risks.

Earlier, Jardines announced its strategic repositioning from owner-operator to an investment company with a focus on sustainable, top-quartile Total Shareholder Return. Jardines is also committed to active portfolio value creation, talent development, world-class governance and sustainability improvements across its portfolio.

In 2025, Jardine Matheson delivered strong progress on its ‘Building Towards 2030’ sustainability strategy:

Climate action – Decarbonisation remains top priority. 8% decline in scope 1 and 2 emissions from companies on the Decarbonisation and Transition pathway

Decarbonisation remains top priority. 8% decline in scope 1 and 2 emissions from companies on the Decarbonisation and Transition pathway Responsible consumption – Improvements in waste reduction, resource efficiency and circularity initiatives. 29% decrease in total waste generated and 95% total waste diverted from landfill

– Improvements in waste reduction, resource efficiency and circularity initiatives. 29% decrease in total waste generated and 95% total waste diverted from landfill Social inclusion – Ongoing investments in education, health and livelihoods. US$59m in community investments made

Ongoing investments in education, health and livelihoods. US$59m in community investments made Governance and transparency – Enhanced sustainability governance and disclosure as Jardines maintains portfolio oversight of sustainability across its portfolio. ESG ratings improvement reflect positive response on sustainability performance (S&P: 82nd percentile, ISS ESG: Prime)



Ben Keswick, Executive Chairman of Jardine Matheson said, “Sustainability is foundational to how we protect and enhance economic value and build long-term resilience across Jardine Matheson – it is an essential value that every business in our portfolio must commit to and that guides the investment decisions we make. We will continue to embed sustainability in our strategy and portfolio management decisions, with a clear focus on decarbonisation, by setting clear commitments, measuring progress against our roadmaps, and applying disciplined governance across our portfolio.”

Decarbonisation is top priority

Contributing to a sustainable, low-carbon future is a strategic priority for Jardines. In 2025, the Group delivered an 8% reduction in total scope 1 and 2 emissions, reflecting steady progress across its diversified portfolio. This was supported by a continued shift away from fossil-fuel energy, with renewable energy accounting for 45% of total energy consumption, alongside an overall reduction in energy use.

Jardines’ decarbonisation approach is structured around two pathways: a Decarbonisation Pathway, and a Transition Pathway for mining and energy businesses.

In 2025, Jardines’ portfolio companies began formal reporting on climate risks and opportunities to their audit committees, following the integration of climate risks into existing ERM processes the prior year. Alongside, Jardines is also integrating sustainability factors into investment due diligence and decision-making, ensuring material sustainability-related aspects of an investment are considered as Jardines continues to unlock value creation for its stakeholders.

Looking forward

Looking ahead, Jardines will continue to embed sustainability as a core value driver across its portfolio by setting clear commitments and prioritising decarbonisation. The Group will continue to strengthen governance and incentives to drive accountability and deliver on scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction pathways.

To access the Sustainability Report 2025, please visit sustainability.jardines.com/2025/ or click here to download the PDF.

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