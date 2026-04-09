ISCA Academy Launches Hands-On AI Programme Across ASEAN to Close Finance Skills Gap

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2026 – As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly shifts from experimentation to everyday business use, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) Academy has launched a hands-on AI training programme across ASEAN to address the region’s growing skills gap in finance and accounting.

Designed for immediate workplace application, the new programme equips finance, audit, and accounting professionals with practical AI capabilities, from automating Excel workflows and extracting data from documents to building dashboards, generating presentations, and deploying AI agents to support complex processes.

Developed in partnership with Singapore-based AI training specialist Skybots, the programme focuses on real-world tasks using widely accessible tools such as Microsoft Copilot, enabling participants to deliver tangible productivity gains from day one.

Leveraging ISCA’s network of overseas offices, the initiative will be rolled out across key ASEAN markets including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, with an initial target to train 2,500 finance professionals in the first phase, positioning Singapore as a regional hub for applied AI capability in finance.

Ms Cyndi Pei, Chairperson of ISCA Academy, said the programme represents a strategic response to a rapidly evolving profession: “The window for treating AI as a theoretical topic is closing. Finance professionals across ASEAN are now expected to apply AI in their daily work — safely, effectively, and immediately. ISCA Academy is stepping up to lead this transformation regionally, ensuring professionals across Southeast Asia have access to practical training that delivers real outcomes, not just awareness.”

Immediate Impact in the Workplace

Unlike traditional AI programmes that focus on concepts, ISCA Academy’s approach is fully task-based. Participants work on real scenarios such as financial analysis, document review, reporting, and workflow automation, producing outputs they can directly replicate in their roles. Across pilot sessions, participants have reported completing tasks in minutes that previously took hours, a shift that compounds quickly across teams and reporting cycles.

A key differentiator is its emphasis on responsible AI use, embedding considerations of confidentiality, ethics, compliance, and governance into every module, which are critical for regulated professions.

Early pilot sessions have demonstrated measurable impact. Dr Jenny Tan, Head of Group Internal Audit at CapitaLand, noted: “What stood out about the Practical AI programme was how hands-on and relevant it was. Rather than focusing on theory, our staff came away with techniques they could use from day one and we have observed a real shift in how our team approaches their daily work.”

Built for Mainstream Professionals

The programme is designed for broad accessibility, requiring no coding knowledge or significant technology investment. Participants learn to leverage free and low-cost AI tools to enhance productivity and output quality.

Mr Daryl Aw, Founder and Director of Skybots, who brings a unique background as both a Chartered Accountant and three-time UiPath Most Valuable Professional (MVP), said the programme demystifies AI for finance professionals: “There is a common misconception that AI requires technical expertise or large budgets. In reality, the tools are already available. What professionals need is the confidence and practical know-how to apply them effectively and responsibly. This programme is built to deliver exactly that.”

Regional Rollout and Expansion

The first phase of the programme launches in mid-April, focusing on audit, accounting and finance professionals across the private sector, public sector and charities. A second phase in the third quarter will expand coverage to additional sectors including tax, corporate secretarial, human resources, banking and finance, and legal.

Through its regional network, ISCA Academy aims to train finance professionals across ASEAN and support broader efforts to accelerate digital upskilling and strengthen workforce competitiveness.

A Broader Shift Across Industries

The initiative reflects a wider transformation across ASEAN, where AI adoption is expanding beyond technology teams into core business functions. Finance, public sector, and corporate professionals are increasingly using AI for practical applications such as extracting insights from unstructured data, streamlining compliance workflows including KYC and AML checks, and automating reporting processes.

The message from ISCA Academy and Skybots is consistent: meaningful AI adoption does not require large budgets or deep technical expertise. With the right training, professionals across ASEAN can begin generating real value from AI from day one.

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