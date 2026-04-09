Innomotics Accelerates Electrification and Efficiency in Next‑Generation Data Centers

Source: Media Outreach

Innomotics expands its portfolio of high‑efficiency motor, drive, and generator systems for hyperscale and AI‑optimized data centers

Innomotics accelerates the electrification and efficiency of mission‑critical cooling, power, and safety infrastructure

Solutions deliver significant operational, environmental, and financial benefits for operators facing rising power densities and cooling demands

Supports global digitalization and the transition toward sustainable, resilient data center ecosystems

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 9 April 2026 – Innomotics, a globally leading supplier of electric motors and large drive systems, is strengthening its role as a strategic partner for the rapidly growing data center industry.

Inside a data center infrastructure/ AI-generated image

As AI and high-performance computing drive unprecedented increases in power density, cooling demand, and energy consumption, Innomotics is expanding its portfolio of high-efficiency motors, medium-voltage drives, and generator systems tailored for mission-critical data center environments.

The global data center market is entering a major investment cycle, with spending expected to reach up to USD 3 trillion by 2030. Electricity demand is projected to grow from ~415 TWh in 2024 to nearly 945 TWh by 2030, while AI racks already require 40–100 kW per rack, with next‑generation systems exceeding 130 kW. Cooling alone accounts for up to 40% of total energy consumption, and approximately 55% of all energy entering a data center is ultimately dissipated as heat, highlighting the need for highly efficient infrastructure solutions.

Data center animation highlighting the role of Innomotics solutions across key applications/ Innomotics

Innomotics provides a comprehensive portfolio of high- and low-voltage motors, medium-voltage drives, and high-voltage generators that ensure reliable and efficient operation of cooling systems, power generation, UPS, and safety infrastructure. Designed for continuous operation, these systems enable precise load control, high energy efficiency, and maximum availability in demanding environments.

High-efficiency motors and variable-speed drives reduce operating costs, improve energy efficiency, and enhance system reliability. At the same time, low harmonic distortion and high power quality protect sensitive equipment, while robust, long-life components ensure continuous 24/7 operation.

Michael Reichle, CEO of Innomotics, highlights the company’s strategic vision:

“Data centers are becoming the backbone of the global digital economy and their infrastructure must be engineered with the same rigor as high‑performance industrial plants. Our vision is to be the leading partner for reliable and efficient data center infrastructure, enabling operators to secure uptime in an increasingly complex and high‑density environment.”

He continues, “Operators face the challenge of balancing availability, scalability, and sustainability. With our high‑efficiency motors, drives, and generator systems, we help customers reduce energy consumption, improve power quality, and ensure the reliability required for 24/7 operation. This is how we support the next wave of AI‑driven growth.”

Additional eLNG materials:

Innomotics Data Center Portfolio

Data Center Expert Interview

LinkedIn Spotlight Series

For more information, visit

https://www.innomotics.com/hub/en/applications/data-center

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/innomotics

For more information, visit www.innomotics.com.

Innomotics GmbH, Communication

Head: Julia Ebenberger, Vogelweiherstr. 1-15, 90441 Nuremberg, Germany

Hashtag: #Innomotics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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