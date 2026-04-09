Four teens arrested after ram-raid in Wellington suburb of Miramar

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Four teenagers have been arrested following an early morning ram-raid in the Wellington suburb of Miramar on Thursday.

Police were called to a store on Tauhinu Road shortly after 2.10am after reports of multiple alarms going off.

The front door was smashed, and a car was left at the scene.

A police dog unit tracked the alleged offenders from the store to a house on Booth Street, Miramar.

Officers discovered the teenagers, a stolen car and a large amount of alcohol stolen from the shop.

Wellington Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said he was happy to have identified the alleged thieves so quickly.

A 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old have appeared at Wellington District Court, and were bailed to reappear later this month.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand