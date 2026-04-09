Calls for strict monitoring of would-be child sex abuser after alleged breach

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

A justice advocacy group is calling for a would-be child sex abuser to be more closely monitored after he was charged with allegedly breaching his release conditions.

The Sensible Sentencing Trust has written to the Department of Corrections asking it to apply for an Extended Supervision Order (ESO) for John Tekuru. If granted an ESO allows sexual or violent offenders to be monitored for up to 10 years at a time after release.

Tekuru, who is in his 20s, served 12 months in jail for taking a three-year-old girl from a Rotorua day care centre with the intent of sexually abusing her.

He is now back in custody and due to appear in court in Auckland after allegedly breaching his release conditions.

One of his release conditions prevents him from loitering where children are likely to be, including in schools.

In a statement, Corrections said it has not made an application for either an Extended Supervision Order or Public Protection Order for John Tekuru.

It says an individual needs to be considered a high risk of further offending and must meet a number of very specfic criteria under the Parole Act -in order for an application to be pursued.

Corrections says only a very small number of people are likely to be subject to Public Protection Orders – which allow the detention of very high-risk individuals at a secure facility within prison precincts.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand