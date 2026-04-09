Blonde Blues pay tribute to terminally ill teammate

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport / AAP / Darren England

The Blues will be sporting some new hair styles this weekend, as they pay tribute to a teammate forced out of the game.

Cam Suafua has been battling cancer since 2023, but recently got the tragic news that it was now terminal.

Suafua announced his retirement from rugby at just 27.

In an act of solidarity with Suafua, the Blues players have all either shaved their heads, or bleached their hair blonde.

Coach Vern Cotter said they have shared Suafua’s fight since the start.

“There’s a very strong awareness around and there’s a lot of empathy and I think the players are drawing strength from it as well. It was nice to have them here at training on Tuesday and the players will show in their own way. What they’re really focused on is making sure we go as far as we can in the season and take them with us for as long and far as we can,” he said.

Cotter joked he was unable to find a suitable hair dye, so opted for the shaving option.

“There’s a solidarity within the group, a strong sense of together.”

The Blues return to action this weekend in the capital against the Hurricanes in a top of the table clash.

The side is well aware of the threats the canes possess across the park.

The Hurricanes have been in blistering form of late, putting half centuries on the Highlanders and Reds in consecutive weeks.

“You don’t score 50 points by not being good. The key for us is to stay in for 80 minutes and make sure that we don’t give them too much space because a team like that, when they get it. they can become very difficult to play.”

Cotter said the squad was fizzing at the prospect of meeting the competition leaders, a match Cotter said will be a measure of where they truly are in 2026.

“They’re going to be up for this. One v Two. This is what the rugby’s about and this is why you play the game, is to measure yourself up against the best, whether it’s individually or collectively. It’s going to be an intense game of rugby. It’s really important we play 80 minutes. I don’t think we can get away with trying to put in a 60 minute effort.”

A threat the Blues won’t be sleeping on is that of All Black halfback Cam Roigard.

“You can’t ignore him. One player can’t cover all the spots. So we’ll be just keeping an eye on him. But once again, if they create those fast ball opportunities or line breaks, then he’s very good in the opposition 22.”

Midway through the campaign, Cotter said they are where they want to be.

“Your season is constantly evolving and at the moment, it’s evolving in the right direction. But you’re only as good as your last game, we get a chance to measure ourselves this weekend and then we’ll draw conclusions from that.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand