Auckland principals concerned by new ERO school performance reports

Source: Radio New Zealand

Education Review Office

A group of Auckland principals say new reports which rate schools performance are unfair on those in poorer areas, and are a one size fits all model.

The Education Review Office recently revealed a colour-coded, four point scale for its reports which would start from term two this year, saying it would be easier for families to understand.

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Principal at Pakuranga’s Edgewater College, Louise Addison said ERO’s new style of reports would not give an accurate picture of learning at her school.

“We think our families deserve information that tells the real story about their school and not some colour-coded traffic lights that we think will unfairly judge communities.”

Under the new-look reports, schools would be graded as excelling, doing well, working towards or requiring improvement across 14 different areas, including achievement, attendance and teaching.

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Addison said schools like hers faced challenges which were out of their control but influenced achievement and attendance.

“Housing, income, health, especially in the current economic climate. I think our families are doing it incredibly tough and those circumstances are not a reflection of the quality of teaching or the leadership that’s happening in their local school.”

Addison was part of a group of ten principals from lower socio-economic schools who wrote to the Education Minister and the Education Review Office raising significant concerns about the new reports.

The letter said the reports were already being promoted online by parents as a tool for choosing “good or bad” schools.

Principal of Papakura High School Simon Craggs, who also signed the letter, said schools like his would be unfairly judged.

“When parents go to look at the report for Papakura High School, and they see attendance, achievement are low – then that’s going to unfairly label us. When we might actually be actually adding massive value to our students compared to another school who adds very little value but has a higher baseline of achievement.”

Education Review Office responds

Chief review officer at ERO Ruth Shinoda said the changes were a response to concerns from parents that its reports were too difficult to understand.

She disagreed the new versions were oversimplified, pointing out there were 14 different categories that schools were judged on.

“What they’re really good at, what they’re working on, and setting out really clearly why. So we’re thinking we’re providing clear information and that’s what parents and schools have told us, but not bringing it together in the oversimplification of a single judgement.”

ERO had created separate categories for achievement and progress so that schools with unique challenges were recognised, Shinoda said.

“So it’s hard for them to get to high achievement, but they show great progress – now our reports will say that school’s got excelling progress, it’s got excelling teaching, excelling curriculum, great leadership… recognising that some schools definitely have more challenging circumstances.”

The ten principals wanted the term two rollout of the new reports to be paused and an urgent review carried out.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand