Professional firefighters strike for one hour on Wednesday over stalled pay talks

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Firefighters belonging to the Professional Firefighters Union are striking for an hour on Wednesday morning over their stalled pay talks.

The strike would run from 7.30-8.30am.

The union said it wanted Fire and Emergency New Zealand to come up with a new offer.

It had notified further one-hour strikes on Friday and over the next two weeks.

Fire and Emergency said it might not attend less serious incidents during the strike but it would continue to respond to 111 calls.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand