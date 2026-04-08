Police investigate ‘unexplained’ Christchurch death

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police are investigating a sudden death in Christchurch.

Officers were called to a Main North Road property in Papanui at about 2.40pm.

A person was in a critical condition but died at the scene.

Police said the public may see more of them while they work to find out what happened.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand