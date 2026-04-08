‘Not part of the puzzle’: Ameliaranne Ekenasio on Silver Ferns silence

Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / www.photosport.nz

Former Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio says she has not had any contact with the national side’s management since making herself unavailable for selection last year.

The 35-year-old revealed she has not spoken with head coach Dame Noeline Taurua since stepping away from the Ferns, a decision she made midway through 2025 in order to prioritise her physical and mental wellbeing.

Weeks after Ekenasio’s sudden withdrawal, Taurua and her coaching team were stood down after player complaints prompted an independent review into the team environment.

Taurua was later reinstated in October after a bruising affair that dominated the headlines for weeks.

Ekenasio, who is getting ready for another ANZ Premiership campaign, told RNZ she has not had any contact with Taurua or any of the Silver Ferns’ high performance team.

“No, since making myself unavailable, I think initially it was because I needed some space from everything and just needed time to just be a mum again you know so everybody really respected that. But you know since then I think the sport, it just moves on and I’m just not really a piece of that puzzle anymore so nah I haven’t really needed any contact,” said Ekenasio, who has returned to the Central Pulse for the 2026 season.

The 79-test Silver Fern played a key role in New Zealand’s 2019 Netball World Cup triumph and captained the team to victory in the 2021 and 2024 Constellation Cup series, under Taurua.

Taurua was stood down days out from the Taini Jamison series in September last year after being unable to come to an agreement with Netball NZ over proposed changes to the Silver Ferns high performance programme. The veteran coach was reinstated in October, after nearly two months of mediation.

Ekenasio, who had already made herself unavailable for the Silver Ferns by then, said it was difficult to watch the drama unfold around the team.

“It was definitely really tough because we all love the black dress and we give so much. I think it was 10 years I represented New Zealand and everybody gives so so much, you give your heart and soul to it so it was really hard to see.”

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RNZ sought clarification from Netball NZ on whether Silver Ferns management had been in contact with Ekenasio and if not, whether there were any plans to do so.

The organisation did not directly address the questions, but in a statement said “NNZ does not comment on the details of private player conversations”.

The national body did confirm that Taurua and members of the Silver Ferns high performance team recently travelled to Australia for meetings with players plying their trade in the Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) league.

“This is part of standard HP planning activity, which has also been taking place with athletes across New Zealand.”

Ekenasio, who is widely regarded as the strongest goal attack in New Zealand, said the likelihood she will make herself available for Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games in July are very slim.

“I honestly don’t think so, I mean I don’t want to make a call super early you know but the reality is, it’s a real tournament style and I just don’t think my body can kind of last that kind of back to back games, especially when some of our young girls are coming through, they definitely will be able to. I don’t think my body can do those back to back games as well as the training that’s needed, so that’s kind of where I think at the moment.”

After four seasons at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, Ekenasio has returned to the Pulse this season, who she first played for in 2015.

Players are heading into another season of ANZ Premiership netball under a cloud of uncertainty as to what the future holds for the competition.

Last year Netball NZ struggled to secure a broadcast deal for the sport’s domestic showpiece. There is no broadcast plan in place for the league beyond this year’s agreement with TVNZ for free to air coverage.

With less money in the system, players had to take a 20 percent pay cut for 2026, which Ekenasio describes as devastating.

“When you think about the pay cuts that we’re taking and I have been in this competition for such a long time and when I look at it in comparison to what we’re getting now, we’ve gone backwards so so much, it’s really hard.

“Netball I believe is such a great product but something’s just missing the mark. I know it’s not just players, it’s really tough out there for management, for our franchise, we’re scrambling to find money everywhere but the reality is the product is just going to be less because our girls have less time to be able to commit to the sport. We want to be able to commit more, more time is needed to go professional but we have still to pay our bills, it’s disheartening and just a really tough place for us as players.”

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Ekenasio said the growing pay gap between the New Zealand league and Australia’s competition was also a big concern.

“It’s devastating to see the pay increase over there, it’s really hard to see. The flipside is that some of our Ferns have gone over there and been able to take those opportunities so it’s great for them but it’s hard here in New Zealand.”

The Pulse lost a seven players in the off-season, including Silver Ferns Kelly Jackson and Maddy Gordon, who took advantage of Netball NZ’s u-turn on eligibility criteria.

They were granted exemptions to play in Australia’s SSN league, while still being able to play for the Silver Ferns. In total nine current and former Silver Ferns are playing in Australia’s competition this year.

Ekenasio said working from a blank canvas was challenging but invigorating.

“It is a brand new team so there’s been a lot of work and there still will be a lot of hard work put into building and strengthening connections because the reality is they’re all pretty much brand new.

“It has been a bit of a breath of fresh air for me as well, I enjoy that real connection piece with players, it has brought a bit of life back to me I guess.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand