Northland locals prepare for Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / FNDC

Two weeks to the day after floodwaters swept through Anaru Cook’s property south of Kaitāia, he’s on top of his house strapping the roof down ahead of an approaching cyclone.

It’s yet another sign that extreme weather is becoming the new normal in Northland.

“I’m not about to lose this house. We just saved it from a flood. The storm is not going to take this house. I’m adamant about that.”

Cook said the 26 March flood had destroyed vehicles, submerged his mother-in-law’s home, and inundated a studio where his wife Bethany Edmunds-Cook – a noted weaver, community worker and museum curator – kept her lifetime’s collection of woven taonga.

The family had salvaged what they could and moved their belongings to higher ground, where they were finally starting to dry out.

“And now to get this news that a cyclone is coming through, I’m just shaking my head, looking around going, is this our future? Will we have to live with erratic weather systems? I feel like I’m in the islands.”

Cook said he remembered his Niuean grandparents’ stories about preparing for cyclones, even tying themselves to trees so they would not be blown away.

“This seems like what we’re preparing for in New Zealand now. We’re becoming a tropical climate.”

Cook said the water rose with extraordinary speed during the 26 March storm, possibly the result of a river blockage bursting.

One minute he was in ankle-deep water trying to save his wife’s taonga; the next he was wading through water up to his waist to rescue his daughters from their nan’s house.

“Then I saw my youngest baby come out of the house and she was up to her belly. She was deep in it and she was crying. So I grabbed her and put her under my arm and waded through the current to higher ground, which was about 30 metres away.”

He then went back for his older daughter, aged 10, and the dog.

As well as strapping down the roof, Cook was organising a generator and a battery pack, an evacuation route, and even a flare gun.

The family already had grab-bags and survival packs, but it was only when they were needed two weeks ago that they realised what was missing.

“I’m just trying to knuckle down on that now. Like communications – when the cell phones go down, how do we communicate? We’re taking logical steps, not feeding into the fear, but being prepared.”

Earlier on Wednesday, MetService said Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu – which was currently bringing heavy rain to Fiji – was forecast to head south towards New Zealand this weekend, bringing gales, heavy rain and hazardous coastal conditions.

Earth Sciences NZ

Its path was not yet certain, but if it did move across the North Island on Sunday, it would bring “damaging and potentially life-threatening” winds.

Northland Civil Defence spokesman Zach Woods said now was a good time to make sure drains and gutters were clear, loose objects such as trampolines were tied down, and everyone had enough food, water and medication to get through an extended period without power.

“Also, have a grab-bag and be prepared if you need to evacuate. If you’re a farmer, ensure your stock are relocated from any low-lying areas and if you have pets, bring them inside. And, most importantly, ensure that valuables, vehicles and yourself are removed from any flood-prone areas.”

Woods said Northlanders had already been through a lot in recent years.

“The key thing we want Northlanders to keep doing is be prepared. We’ve done so well getting through all these past few events and I know we can do it again,” he said.

“We’re a resilient bunch. So, yeah, the message is please continue to be prepared. Don’t untie that trampoline just yet. There is more weather coming, but we can and we will get through this.”

National Emergency Management Agency director John Price said it was not just Northland that was likely to be affected, with the cyclone forecast to track down the east coast of the North Island and possibly reach the top of the South Island.

It could bring winds like New Zealanders had not experienced before, he said.

Large coastal swells, falling trees and landslides were “almost certain” and could endanger lives, as had been seen tragically at Mount Maunganui in January.

“Preparation is the key. Think worst case scenarios. Plan for the worst and think about how you ensure you’ll be safe, your whānau will be safe, your neighbours will be safe,” Price said.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said the Far North lines company was preparing by resting its linesmen now, and making sure plenty were rostered on from Saturday night onwards.

“The ground is already pretty sodden and if we get more rain and high winds, that’s a really bad combination for a network because that’s when trees tend to fall over. That causes a lot of damage to our lines and long repair times, because you’ve got to go out fix the conductors and fix broken poles at both ends.”

If the cyclone did hit with full force, Shaw said Top Energy had arrangements with other lines companies who could send crews from as far away as Dannevirke.

Whangārei-based Northpower was closest but if the Far North was hit, it was likely Whangārei would also be affected.

The most damaging storm of recent years was Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, when 23,000 Far North homes were without power for up to three weeks in the remote areas.

“That really was devastating… We had the Defence Force helping out with military helicopters flying linesmen in and the Hercules flying up specialist vehicles from Canterbury. So the community does come together and helps out when you go through the worst of times. And we were certainly very appreciative of that.”

Meanwhile, Northland Civil Defence and Emergency Management committee chairman Colin Kitchen said repeated storms were taking a toll on people across the region.

As well as major storms in January and March, another deluge just this week flooded roads around the Far North.

“People are feeling it up here now. We had a beautiful summer and next thing, bang, we got hit. And then we were hit again, and it looks like another one’s going to come again,” he said.

“So people are getting a little anxious and exhausted with that going on, and also this bloody cost of living crisis, all that sort of thing. It does have an effect on our people out there.”

Kitchen urged Northlanders to follow official updates and weather warnings over the coming days, and to keep an eye on their neighbours and help each other out – as they always did in times of crisis, he said.

* A Givealittle page has been set up to help the Cook family rebuild.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand