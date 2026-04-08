John Campbell gears up for RNZ return: ‘I just believe in speaking truth to power’

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Source: Radio New Zealand

John Campbell says he’s looking forward to his fourth stint at RNZ, as he prepares to join Ingrid Hipkiss on Morning Report next week.

Campbell, who describes RNZ as “the soundtrack of my childhood”, says he’s grateful for the two‑year cadetship he received at the broadcaster in 1989 – when he was making the switch from shouting out to ‘chalkies’ on the trading floor to reading the news bulletin, and eventually fronting Checkpoint for two years.

“And then suddenly you get an opportunity to front Morning Report. Of course you want to do it,” Campbell told Afternoons.

Morning Report presenters John Campbell and Ingrid Hipkiss.

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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