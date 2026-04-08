Fire Safety – Muriwhenua zone in Northland District to move to restricted fire season

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand will move the Muriwhenua zone of Te Tai Tokerau Northland District into a restricted fire season from 8am, Wednesday 8 April, until further notice.

The change applies to Ahipara, Awanui, the Karikari Peninsula, and the Aupouri Peninsula up to Cape Reinga.

All offshore islands remain in a prohibited fire season and the rest of the Northland District remains in an open fire season.

During a restricted fire season, anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire must first obtain a fire permit from Fire and Emergency.

www.checkitsalright.nz. Permits can be requested at

Northland District Commander, Wipari Henwood, says the current La Niña weather pattern has significantly reduced fire danger in the Far North.

“Recent heavy rainfall has increased ground moisture, and dry fuels like scrub and grasses are less available,” he says.

“This means fires are less likely to start or spread quickly.”

He encourages landowners to take the opportunity to burn accumulated green waste before winter, provided they secure a permit first.

“A fire permit helps ensure you’re burning safely, at the right time, and in a way that minimises smoke and protects people, property, and the environment.”