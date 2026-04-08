Events – Politicians debate NZ’s energy future at Electrify Queenstown

Source: DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN & LAKE WĀNAKA TOURISM

Queenstown, New Zealand (8 April 2026) – Party leaders will go head-to-head on New Zealand’s energy future at Electrify Queenstown next month, in a rare cross-party debate during an election year.

Labour leader Rt Hon Chris Hipkins, the Green Party’s Chlöe Swarbrick, and The Opportunity Party’s Qiulae Wong, will each deliver a speech at the award-winning event on 18 May, followed by a leaders’ debate moderated by Paddy Gower.

A Government minister or Coalition representative is also expected to join the line-up, with the final speaker to be confirmed shortly.

With conflict in Iran disrupting global oil supply and pushing up fuel prices, the impacts are already being felt in New Zealand through rising travel costs and pressure on household and business budgets – making this discussion about energy sovereignty and affordability more timely than ever.

It will be one of the few opportunities early this year to see multiple party leaders debate energy policy side-by-side.

Set in one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing regions, Electrify Queenstown (17-19 May) will examine how electrification can transform the tourism industry, households, and other sectors.

Other speakers include 2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Sir Rod Drury, New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Mike Casey, and leading renewable electricity advocate Dr Saul Griffith.

The three-day programme will cover cost savings and productivity gains, funding pathways, and practical steps for businesses and households.

Event details:

The Future of New Zealand’s Energy System: A Leaders’ Debate

When: Monday 18 May, from 2pm-4.30pm

Where: Queenstown Events Centre

More information and full programme: www.electrifyqueenstown.co.nz