Education – Ground-breaking Indian migrant graduate shaping fairer AI in New Zealand

Source: Manukau Institute of Technology & Unitec

8 April 2026 – An Indian-origin researcher is gaining national recognition in New Zealand’s rapidly evolving technology sector, after graduating with a Master of Applied Technologies from Unitec in Auckland on 1 April 2026.

Manochitra Loganathan, who moved from Tamil Nadu, India in 2024, is being recognised for her pioneering research into reducing bias in artificial intelligence (AI) systems—work that is increasingly relevant as AI adoption accelerates across government, education, and industry.

Now working as a data analyst at Land Information New Zealand, Loganathan has developed a practical framework aimed at identifying and mitigating bias in AI decision-making systems, with a particular focus on improving outcomes for Māori and historically disadvantaged communities in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“AI is increasingly shaping decisions that affect people’s lives,” she says. “My goal is to ensure those systems are fair, transparent and inclusive, especially for communities that are historically underrepresented.”

From rural India to New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem

Loganathan’s journey reflects the growing contribution of migrant talent to New Zealand’s knowledge economy. Raised in Othikkadu, a rural village in Tamil Nadu with limited access to higher education, she became the first in her family to study engineering before building a 12-year career in global technology companies.

Her decision to move to New Zealand was shaped by both family and opportunity.

“My decision to come to New Zealand was strongly influenced by my husband, who previously studied here,” she explains. “He often spoke about the welcoming culture, the high quality of education, and the opportunities the country offers. When I started considering my Master’s degree, New Zealand felt like the right place—not only for academic growth but also for building a meaningful future for our family.”

For migrant communities, her story highlights the role of education as a pathway to both professional advancement and long-term settlement.

Making education accessible for working parents

Choosing Unitec was a practical and personal decision. As a working professional and mother of a young child, flexibility was critical.

“When I began this journey, my child was only three years old,” Loganathan says. “Returning to a traditional full-time study environment wasn’t realistic. What drew me to Unitec was the flexibility. It allowed me to continue learning while balancing my family and studies.”

She adds that this accessibility is vital for non-traditional learners: “For someone managing work, family, and study, Unitec truly makes education accessible.”

Her experience is likely to resonate with vocational and university audiences, particularly mature students and those balancing multiple responsibilities.

Research with real-world impact

Loganathan’s Master’s research tackled one of the most pressing challenges in modern AI: fairness.

Working with real-world datasets from Stats NZ—including census, housing, ACC, and IRD data—her work was conducted within secure environments and aligned with strict privacy protocols.

“My research examined how AI systems can unintentionally produce biased outcomes and explored fairness-aware approaches to identify and reduce those risks,” she explains. “Because these datasets represent real people, there is a responsibility to ensure the outcomes are equitable.”

She emphasises the importance of cultural context in New Zealand’s data landscape:

“Building fair AI in Aotearoa means respecting the people, cultures, and communities whose lives are represented in the data.”

Her work earned national recognition, including third place at the Falling Walls Lab Aotearoa national final hosted by the Royal Society Te Apārangi.

Professor Hamid Sharifzadeh from Unitec says Loganathan’s research exemplifies the real-world impact of postgraduate study in New Zealand. “Her achievement demonstrates how Unitec’s postgraduate research addresses real-world challenges with societal impact and shows the potential of our students’ work to resonate on the global stage,” he says.

The human side of data and technology

At the heart of Loganathan’s work is a philosophy that challenges purely technical approaches to AI.

“Data is not just numbers,” she says. “Behind every dataset are real people, real stories, and real lives.”

This perspective has shaped both her research and career path, reinforcing the need for ethical and inclusive innovation.

“I believe that technology becomes truly powerful when it is built with both intelligence and empathy.”

Professor Sharifzadeh adds that this mindset is exactly what is needed in today’s technology landscape, noting that Loganathan’s work reflects a deeper awareness of the societal responsibilities tied to data and AI.

Support, resilience, and community

Loganathan credits her success to a combination of institutional support and personal resilience. She received a Unitec scholarship for academic excellence and was supported to present her research at national and international forums.

She also highlights the importance of mentorship and cultural guidance during her studies, particularly in understanding the responsibilities tied to working with community data.

“Sometimes the hardest journeys become the most meaningful achievements,” she reflects, recalling the challenge of balancing postgraduate study with raising a young child in a new country.

Professor Sharifzadeh, who mentored Loganathan during her research, says her determination and commitment stood out throughout her studies, particularly in how she connected technical research with meaningful societal outcomes.

Contributing to New Zealand’s future

In her current role at Land Information New Zealand, Loganathan applies her expertise to national data systems that inform land management, environmental planning, and infrastructure decisions.

“What makes this role meaningful is knowing that the systems we build help support national services and contribute to informed decision-making that affects communities and the environment across Aotearoa.”

Her work underscores the value of aligning advanced technical skills with public good—an increasingly important focus for both higher education and government sectors.

Inspiring the next generation

Chosen as a keynote speaker for Unitec’s graduation ceremony at Auckland’s Aotea Centre in April 2026, Loganathan represented not just her own journey, but that of many students navigating complex pathways.

“Graduation represents years of perseverance, learning, and personal growth,” she says. “I represent the journey of many students who worked hard, overcame challenges, and believed in their dreams.”

Her advice to aspiring students—particularly those from migrant and non-traditional backgrounds—is grounded in curiosity and purpose:

“Stay curious and authentic in your journey… Be clear about the impact you want to create… and embrace the challenges along the way, as they often become the experiences that shape your growth.”

Loganathan’s story puts a spotlight on migration, vocational education, and innovation—demonstrating how inclusive learning environments, strong mentorship, and globally minded research can help shape a more equitable technological future for New Zealand and beyond.