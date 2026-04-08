Boil water notice lifted for Auckland suburbs

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

A boil water notice for some Auckland suburbs has been lifted and is now safe to use as normal, Watercare says.

The notice was issued on Tuesday for parts of Hillsborough, Mt Roskill, Royal Oak and Three Kings with about 7500 households affected.

Watercare said its investigations had since confirmed the issue was caused by a specific water quality monitoring tap within its monitoring locations.

“The tap has now been replaced and subsequently retested, and we can confirm it was the source of the issue.

“This has been fully addressed, and there is no ongoing risk to the drinking water supply. We are satisfied that water quality is normal and meets all safety standards.”

This was supported by multiple clear test results across the affected area, confirming the water supply was safe, it said.

Watercare said a routine water sample taken earlier this week returned a single E coli result.

It said while all other results from that sample were within normal ranges, it issued a boil-water notice as a precaution.

All temporary water tankers in the area would now be stood down.

Watercare said it would continue to monitor the network closely and carry out follow-up checks as part of its normal water quality assurance processes.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand