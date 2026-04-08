Audit of Defence Force’s attempts to reduce abusive behaviours delayed

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZDF / Supplied

Release of the latest audit of the Defence Force’s decade-old attempts to reduce abusive behaviours has been pushed back.

The NZDF set up Operation Respect in 2016 but a “code of silence” was still getting in the way in 2020.

In 2024, the Office of the Auditor General said uncertainty over resourcing it was creating risks.

His next review – the third into the operation’s performance – had been due early this year but is now set for release in late June.

Its focus was on leadership and whether that was building trust, said the OAG.

“It will provide our views about whether NZDF senior leaders are committed and accountable for Operation Respect’s success and building a safe and effective response system.”

In 2024, the OAG audit of the strategy behind Respect said it was “on the right path to succeed” after more investment and prioritisation, and work on improving complaints procedures, following 2023’s second performance audit.

Defence told MPs recently it had refocused the operation to progressively eliminate harmful sexual behaviour, alcohol and drug abuse, and bullying and discrimination.

It cut some jobs set up under it amid wider restructuring last year but says this made services more professional.

It told a select committee that funding had been “optimised to get the best out of the programme”.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand