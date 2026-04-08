Arrest made over Papakura firearms incident

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a man over a firearms incident on Marne Road in Papakura last month.

The 41-year-old man had a warrant for his arrest and was subject of an appeal late last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, of Counties Manukau South CIB, says the man was located by a unit near a Papakura address last night.

“A traffic stop was conducted on Duke Street, and the man was taken into custody without incident,” he says.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the 8 March incident.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI