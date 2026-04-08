Appeal for information after road opens, Dunedin Southern Motorway, Burnside

Source: New Zealand Police

Dunedin Southern Motorway, Burnside, has reopened following an incident this morning and Police are now asking the public for information.

At around 10.40am, Police responded to reports that a digger had partially come off the back of a truck and was blocking multiple lanes.

Dunedin Southern Motorway was closed in both directions, between the Main South Road on-ramp and Caversham Valley Road, while the digger was uplifted, and it re-opened around 1.40pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and Police are appealing for information from the public to assist in those enquiries.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed the incident is urged to contact Police through 105 and reference event number P066019039.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI