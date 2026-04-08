Another Corrections deputy chief executive under scrutiny after staff raise concerns

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Blessen Tom

Another deputy executive at Corrections is under scrutiny over their behaviour.

The department is undertaking “preliminary inquiries” in relation to a message sent by a deputy chief executive to a staffer after they raised concerns about the “tone and instructions”.

The message was sent about a month after the same deputy chief executive apologised to a separate staffer about the way he had communicated with them.

In response to questions from RNZ about the deputy chief executive, Corrections’ chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot confirmed that in February the then acting chief executive overheard a staffer telling a colleague they were “uncomfortable” with the way a deputy chief executive had communicated with them.

“On hearing this, the Acting Chief Executive spoke to the staff member to understand what had occurred, and also sought advice from the People Services team.

“The Acting Chief Executive met with the Deputy Chief Executive to outline Corrections’ expectations that staff, and especially senior leaders, should be mindful and considered in how they communicate. The Deputy Chief Executive apologised to the staff member involved.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Then, in late March, a staffer raised concerns with their manager about the “tone and instructions” contained in a Microsoft Teams message by the same deputy chief executive.

RNZ / Diego Opatowski

“People Services are undertaking preliminary enquiries into this matter and have shared the available details with me.

“Corrections employs more than 11,000 staff and the overwhelming majority of their interactions are carried out with integrity, honesty and professionalism.”

Lightfoot said it was his “clear expectation” that staff were “mindful of the impact our words and actions can have on others”.

“We’ve worked hard in recent years to encourage a culture where people feel safe to call out interactions or behaviour they’re not comfortable with.

“I expect all of us at Corrections to take accountability for our actions, be respectful of other people’s perspectives, apologise if we get things wrong, and learn so we keep improving.

“If anyone feels that a concern they’ve raised hasn’t been appropriately addressed, I encourage them to raise them with me, our Integrity team, or another staff member they trust so we can ensure this is followed up.”

If a complaint is received about a Corrections employee, a manager in conjunction with support from People Services conduct an assessment of how to appropriately respond to the complaint.

“Where further information is required, preliminary enquiries may be undertaken.

“A decision is then made as to whether an informal or formal approach is required. A formal approach includes putting allegations to the employee and an employment investigation may be undertaken, by either an internal or external investigator.”

The revelations come after RNZ recently revealed another deputy chief executive, Leigh Marsh, was under investigation over allegations of bullying.

Supplied / Corrections

There are eight deputy chief executives at Corrections.

Lightfoot earlier confirmed the concerns regarding Marsh were raised on 15 February.

“No other formal concerns have been raised about this individual, and they have not previously been subject to an employment investigation.”

After receiving the concerns, advice was sought from the human resources team and support was put in place for the staff member who raised the concerns, Lightfoot said.

“The decision was then taken to undertake a formal employment investigation.”

The investigation would be carried out by an external independent investigator, Lightfoot said.

“The concerns raised relate to alleged conduct around management processes and bullying within the employment relationship.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand