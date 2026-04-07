Welsh paramedic graduates told to look for entry-level jobs in New Zealand instead

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / David Cliff / NurPhoto

Graduate paramedics from tertiary institutions in Wales are being advised to apply for jobs in New Zealand.

The BBC has reported that the Welsh Ambulance Service would not be offering newly qualified paramedics roles this year due to “financial and operational issues” and students reported they had been advised to apply for jobs in Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Ambulance paramedics were classified as a Green List Tier 1 role by Immigration New Zealand, which meant they were on the list of jobs the government said people were needed for in New Zealand.

However a spokesperson from the Minister of Immigration’s office said the Green List requirements were generally targeted at people with experience in their profession rather than new graduates.

“As with all other jobs, employers would generally be expected to first look to employ New Zealand paramedics and would only recruit overseas trained paramedics where a suitable New Zealander was not available,” the spokesperson said.

Ambulance Association says opportunities most likely to be in rural areas

NZ Ambulance Association secretary Mark Quin said there were some areas rurally where it was a struggle to get registered paramedics.

He said those included Ohakune, Taumarunui, the East Coast and Northland in the North Island and the West Coast in the South Island.

“So there are some areas and opportunities that would be available should they want to come over here, but they’re certainly not going to be in the metropolitan areas where it’s easier to employ staff.”

Quin said this was not the first time paramedics unable to get jobs in their own country had looked to New Zealand.

“We’ve seen Australian graduates come to New Zealand because they’ve been told the same,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand