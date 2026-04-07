Watch: Christopher Luxon faces questions about Iran, fuel and polls

Source: Radio New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he’s gravely concerned about the conflict in the Middle East as it hits the six-week mark.

He was facing questions about Iran, fuel prices and National’s poll numbers at the weekly post-Cabinet media conference.

It follows an eventful week in politics, including the latest Taxpayers’ Union/Curia poll put National slightly up but still below 30 percent.

Fuel prices have continued to surge, with no sign yet the US, Israel and Iran will stop fighting – US President Donald Trump instead threatening to take out civilian infrastructure and send the country to “hell”.

Luxon earlier on Tuesday called Trump’s comments “unhelpful”. This afternoon he said the longer the conflict goes on, the more severe the impacts are – including for Kiwis. He said he was disappointed that Air New Zealand were having to make cuts to their flight schedule, saying he had been affected by the cuts.

He said everyone wants to see end to the conflict and was deeply concerned about further escalation.

Luxon did not want to engage in questions over the latest poll result, saying it was not a priority for New Zealanders: “The real poll that will matter will be November 7 – we’ve got plenty of time for election year, but for right here right now that’s not want Kiwis want me focussed on.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand