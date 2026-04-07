Pharmac widens access to two melanoma medicines

Source: PHARMAC

Pharmac will widen access to two melanoma medicines, giving New Zealanders another funded immunotherapy option and reducing the amount of treatment some people may need.

From 1 May 2026, people with stage 3B to stage 4 melanoma that can be removed with surgery will be eligible for funded nivolumab and ipilimumab before surgery.

“Nivolumab and ipilimumab are immunotherapy medicines that help the immune system fight melanoma,” says Pharmac’s Manager of Pharmaceutical Funding, Claire Pouwels. “Funding these medicines gives people another effective treatment option.”

Clinical advice provided to Pharmac shows that these treatments can reduce the risk of melanoma coming back. Around two in three people have a respond strongly to treatment by the time their tumour is removed, with significant tumour shrinkage or very little active disease remaining.

“For many people, that response means they may not need further treatment after surgery,” says Pouwels. “For patients and their whānau, that can mean fewer infusions, fewer hospital visits, and less time spent in treatment.”

Because some people will not require ongoing treatment after surgery, this decision is expected to reduce demand on hospital oncology infusion services. Pharmac expects this change will save around 1,000 infusion hours each year, helping reduce pressure on hospital oncology infusion centres and freeing up capacity for others who need care.

Pharmac currently funds pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as the only immunotherapy option for melanoma that can be removed with surgery. Funding nivolumab and ipilimumab provides another funded immunotherapy choice for people.

Around 155 people will receive this treatment in the first year, increasing to about 166 people per year after five years. Most people who receive this treatment would otherwise have received funded pembrolizumab.

“We heard from people with melanoma, their whānau, clinicians and advocacy groups about what access to a treatment option with fewer infusions could mean,” says Pouwels. “Most people supported widening access and told us it could make a meaningful difference for patients and their support networks.”

“Some people asked if access could be widened further to include different types of melanoma. While we weren’t able to do that as part of this decision, we will seek further clinical advice to understand the potential impact of wider access in the future.”

Nivolumab and ipilimumab are already approved for use in New Zealand and are funded for some other cancers.

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