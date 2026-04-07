‘Passive’ screen time may raise dementia risk

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Watching television and other “mentally passive” sedentary behaviours are linked to a higher risk of developing dementia, while more mentally engaging activities such as crossword puzzles appear to offer some protection, according to a new study.

The findings add nuance to what we know about brain health and aging, and they suggest that cognitive activity is important alongside physical activity.

To better understand what this research means and how we can better protect our brain health, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr Leana Wen, an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

The study followed more than 20,000 adults in Sweden over nearly two decades. (file image)

Unsplash / Curated Lifestyle

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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